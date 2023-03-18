Olivier Nkamhoua leads the way as Tennessee sends Duke packing in second round of men’s NCAA Tournament

Santiago Vescovi added 14 points and five assists for Tennessee (25-10), which ended Duke’s 10-game winning streak and sent first-year coach Jon Scheyer — charged with replacing Mike Krzyzewsk i — home after just two men’s NCAA Tournament games. Not sure Coach K could have done anything different to combat these Volunteers, who used a brand of “bully ball” to send the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (27-9) packing.

Olivier Nkamhoua tied his career high with 27 points, including 13 straight for Tennessee during a decisive span in the second half, and the fourth-seeded Volunteers beat Duke, 65-52, in Orlando on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

“We want to be physical,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We feel we’re at our best when we can do that.”

Nkamhoua made 10 of 13 shots and put an exclamation mark on Tennessee’s victory with an emphatic slam with 1:15 remaining.

Tennessee advanced to face Florida Atlantic or Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday in the East Region at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Duke didn’t handle Tennessee’s imposing style very well. The Volunteers set the tone early, clearly wanting to push around Kyle Filipowski and get their hands in the faces of guards Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor.

Tennessee big man Uros Plavsic picked up two offensive fouls in the first four minutes, both going against Filipowski. Duke’s 7-footer later took an elbow to his face and ended up with a small cut under his left eye.

Proctor struggled to inbound the ball several times, getting a five-second call, turning it over once, and nearly giving it up again. Roach had even more issues, pickup up his fourth foul with 15 minutes remaining and finishing with five turnovers.

“We’re always ready for a dogfight,” Nkamhoua said. “When we get people playing our game, that’s an advantage for us.”

It also helped that the Volunteers took much better care of the ball than they did in their first-round victory against Louisiana-Lafayette. They turned it over just nine times, half as many as they did Thursday and their fewest since point guard Zakai Zeigler sustained a season-ending knee injury last month.

Proctor led Duke with 16 points. Roach and Filipowski chipped in 13 apiece.

San Diego State routs Furman

San Diego State had little trouble ending the run of March Madness darling 13th-seeded Furman (28-8), getting 16 points from Micah Parrish to pace a balanced scoring attack and pulling away for a 75-52 second-round win.

Darrion Trammell had 13 points, Lamont Butler added 12, and leading scorer Matt Bradley finished with 10 for San Diego State (29-6), which is heading to its first Sweet 16 since 2004.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs have won 11 of their past 13 games and will play Alabama or Maryland next week in the South Region semifinals in Louisville, Ky.

“You should play your best at the end of the season, and we’re playing our best basketball as the end of the season,” coach Brian Dutcher said.

“Obviously we hang our hat on defense. That’s the one thing that we do every game,” Dutcher added. “Then when we get the opportunity, we start making shots and play good offensively, then we’re very good.”

San Diego State is the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the Sweet 16 since Nevada in 2018. It’ll be the third regional semifinal appearance for the Aztecs and the seventh for the Mountain West overall.

Two days after shrugging off cold shooting and overcoming a 12-point, second-half deficit to shock No. 4 seed Virginia, 68-67, on JP Pegues’s bracket-busting 3-pointer, the Paladins were outmuscled and gradually worn down by the much more physical Aztecs.

San Diego State led, 39-25, at the half, getting 14 points off the bench from Parrish and limiting Furman to one field goal over the final 11 minutes leading into the break.

The Aztecs took control during a 15-0 run that turned a 2-point deficit into a 30-17 lead. Furman missed seven straight shots and turned the ball over four times during a 9:56 field goal drought that dumped the Paladins into the big halftime hole.

Southern Conference player and the year Jalen Slawson picked up his fourth foul with 16:27 remaining and fouled out shortly after returning midway through the second half. He stomped the floor in frustration, drawing a technical foul that gave San Diego State a pair of free throws that put the Aztecs up, 60-37.

Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 15 points. Alex Williams had 11 and Pegues finished with 11 as Furman shot 32%, including 6 of 26 from 3-point range.