Pride’s Isobel Cup hopes wash away with Game 2 loss to Whitecaps in PHF semifinal series

In an improvement from Thursday’s Game 1, the Pride (19-6-1) jumped out to a dominating start, getting nine shots on goal in the first six minutes. On Boston’s 10th, Taylor Wenczkowski found the back of the net at 6:19. Becca Gilmore fed Wenczkowski, who slapped the puck past Leveille for the 1-0 lead.

A 47-save performance from goalie Amanda Leveille gave Minnesota the 4-1 victory over top-ranked Boston Saturday night in Waltham at a sold-out Bentley Arena, ending the Pride’s hopes of winning a third straight Isobel Cup with back-to-back losses in the best-of-three series.

The Pride swept the Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation’s regular season, including contributing two losses to Minnesota’s eight-game losing streak to end the campaign. But the fourth-seeded Whitecaps made sure to exact revenge upon No. 1 Boston when it mattered most — in the Isobel Cup playoff semifinals.

Seconds later, Liz Scheppers appeared to tie the game for the Whitecaps (12-11-3), but Pride coach Paul Mara challenged the call. After a lengthy review, the goal was reversed, with referees saying a Minnesota player interfered with Boston goalie Corinne Schroeder (27 saves).

But it wouldn’t be long before the Whitecaps were able to even the score. During the Pride’s first power play, Jonna Albers skated in on a breakaway for a shorthanded tally, her fourth goal of the series, at 8:05.

Less than three minutes later, Minnesota took a 2-1 lead. At the 10:56 mark, former Northeastern forward Denisa Krizova passed through a crowded zone to Brittyn Fleming, who sent an angled shot past Schroeder.

Each team had a flurry of opportunities to end the opening period. Loren Gabel, Boston’s leading scorer, had a stellar shot turned away by Leveille with 51 seconds left in the period, and the Whitecaps’ Liz Schepers came up empty on an equally great chance with 20 seconds remaining.

The second period opened with a bit of deja vu from Game 1, with back-and-forth play but no scoring. During a late second-period power play, Gabel had the Pride’s best opportunity to tie, but Minnesota’s Patti Marshall blocked the shot.

Early in the third period, a neutral zone turnover by the Pride resulted in an unassisted goal by Sidney Morin, giving the Whitecaps a two-goal cushion. Down two goals with 16:56 to play, the Pride were awarded a power play off the ensuing faceoff when Fleming was whistled off for a trip.

The Pride lodged three shots on the advantage, but Leveille and her defense denied them all.

After the successful penalty kill, the Whitecaps maintained possession and their intensity overpowered the Pride. Schepers found Natalie Snodgrass in perfect position to shoot into the open side of the Boston net to put Minnesota up 4-1 with 12:47 remaining.

Leveille continued to be a brick wall as time ticked away, stopping three Pride shots in the closing three minutes that looked destined for the back of the net. Mara never found a chance to pull Schroeder, and the Pride were unable to bridge the gap.

