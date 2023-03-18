A promising start unraveled for the Celtics in Utah

The result was a heartbreaking 118-117 loss to the Jazz at Vivint Arena, and dropping them into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Stifled by Utah’s defense with former Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy, Tatum tried making two plays in the final minute and faltered both times.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jayson Tatum tried being a star on a night when he was best served being a decoy.

The Celtics led by as many as 19 points in the first half but yielded a stirring 48-22 run and never solved the Jazz’s size all night. Tatum missed a pull-up 3-pointer and a stepback jumper in the final minute. He did not score in the fourth quarter and finished with just 15 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Grant Williams, who hit seven 3-pointers, had a chance to win it but he challenged 7-footer Walker Kessler at the rim in the final seconds and was denied. The Celtics were outscored 5-0 to end the game, going scoreless for the final 1:19. They led, 108-101, with six minutes left.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 25 points and Williams added 23. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 28 points, including two critical threes in the final 4 minutes, 18 seconds.

All of the momentum and equity the Celtics’ built during a mostly good first half dissipated in the third period when the Jazz went on an 25-11 run and took an 82-75 lead after Rudy Gay’s elbow 3-pointer. The Celtics offense struggled, unable to score in the paint because of Utah’s size while clanging open 3-pointers.

After a timeout with 3:18 left, the Celtics made a statement, however, responding with a 16-3 run with Tatum on the bench. Brown finished a couple of layups and Mike Muscala and Malcolm Brogdon added 3-pointers.

Tatum, who became the fourth player in franchise history with multiple 2,000-point seasons, was limited to just 12 shot attempts because of Utah’s trapping defense. He was also frustrated by the officiating. The Celtics were stymied by Utah’s size and found converting anything at the rim difficult. Utah pulled down 17 offensive rebounds — eight by Kessler — leading to 20 second-chance points.

Boston began the second period on a 19-10 run to take a 53-34 lead after Williams’ uncontested dunk. The Celtics were dominating — hitting open shots and getting defensive stops.

The Jazz, however, would make a stirring run behind Horton-Tucker, a burly point guard. The former Laker bullied his way to the rim for a pair of 3-point plays. Reserve Simone Fontecchio hit a pair of open 3-pointers and Joe Mazzulla called timeout, sensing slippage.

The run continues as Horton-Tucker cut the Celtics’ lead to 58-57 with a layup at the 49.6 mark. Boston’s 19-point lead was nearly gone in the span of five minutes. The Celtics continued to get good looks against the Jazz zone defense but missed several open 3-pointers. They went 4 minutes, 15 seconds without a field goal.

Tatum, who scored all 15 of his first-half points in the second quarter, prevented a total collapse by draining a 3-pointer and adding three free throws with 0.4 left when he was fouled by Horton-Tucker while attempting a three.

The lead was 64-57 at halftime but the Celtics didn’t accomplish their goal of creating real distance.

All began well for the Celtics. They moved the ball. They took advantage of the open man created when the Jazz doubled Tatum each time he touched the ball, and the 3-ball was falling. Tatum attempted just one shot in the opening period, yet the Celtics led 34-24 behind a blazing start from Brown and a pair of 3-pointers from Williams.

Williams was in the starting lineup to replace Al Horford, who, as usual, did not play in the second game of a back-to-back set. Williams has played well of late, getting increasing playing time after being held out of a pair of games earlier this month.

Derrick White was in the starting lineup to replace Marcus Smart, who sat out due to a bruised hip sustained Friday against Portland. The Celtics shot 57.1 percent in the opening period, hit seven 3-pointers, and took early control of the game. But that would eventually change.

Despite the loss, the Celtics clinched a playoff berth when the Heat lost, 113-99, to the Bulls.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.