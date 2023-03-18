Saturday’s spring training report: Red Sox split squads split with Orioles and Rays

BREAKDOWN: In Fort Myers, Fla., Adam Duvall and Jorge Alfaro homered as part of a 13-hit attack against the Orioles. Rafael Devers was 2 for 4 with a double and made a diving play at third base in his first game back from the World Baseball Classic. Kutter Crawford worked 4⅔ scoreless innings and struck out five.

In St. Petersburg, Fla., 22-year-old Gilberto Jimenez homered off All-Star righthander Shane McClanahan, but the Sox were otherwise held to five hits by the Rays. Josh Winckowski allowed two unearned runs on one hit and took the loss. Two of Tampa Bay’s runs came on double-play grounders.

NEXT: The Sox play the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Nick Pivetta is the scheduled starter. NESN+ has the game.

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.