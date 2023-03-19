Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor-comedian Adam Sandler will be honored by comedic and entertainment royalty when he receives the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night.

Sandler, 56, first came to national attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” After being fired from the cast following a five-year stint, Sandler launched a wildly successful movie career that has spanned more than 30 films, grossing over $3 billion worldwide.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement when Sandler’s prize was announced in December. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”