Green Line speed restrictions still in place Sunday morning

Due to the parade in South Boston, the T advised people to give themselves extra time due to the expected crowds and speed restrictions in place along the subway system, according to a weekend Twitter post.

An alert posted on MBTA.com Sunday morning reported that speed restrictions remained in place along the entirety of the Green Line, along with parts of the Blue, Orange, Red, and Mattapan lines “while track inspections are performed.”

As about a million people are expected to descend on South Boston for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a speed restriction along the MBTA’s Green Line remained in place Sunday morning.

The restrictions, which limit Green Line trains to no more than 25 miles per hour, were implemented more than a week ago after the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority could not verify that its tracks were safe.

On Friday afternoon, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville had expressed optimism that the T would lift its speed restriction on the entire Green Line by Saturday morning.

But the T kept those measures in place throughout the day Saturday, after it said in a Twitter post that some issues were discovered with the locations of speed signs while running a Green Line test train.

It had said in a follow-up statement Saturday afternoon that it had identified 30 speed limit signs that needed to be relocated on the Green Line, and the work to move them was underway at that time, the statement said.

