Man and woman killed Saturday night in Holliston crash

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Joshua Taylor, 23, of Holliston, was driving the vehicle, and Haley Gens, 23, of Connecticut, was a passenger, according to a statement from police.

A man and a woman were killed Saturday night in a Holliston single-vehicle crash, according to Holliston police.

Officers responded to the area of 717 Highland St. around 9:53 p.m., police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the small Toyota SUV was traveling “at a high rate of speed” southbound on Highland Street, according to police. The car then rolled over, left the road and struck a tree.

No other passengers were in the car and no other injuries were reported, said Andrew MacGray, a spokesperson for Holliston police, in a phone interview.

MacGray saId he did not know if the victims were wearing seat belts.





