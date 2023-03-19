Methuen police investigating after one car stolen, 15 cars have items stolen

Methuen police are looking for two men after one vehicle was stolen and 15 cars had items stolen from them over the weekend starting on late Friday night and into Saturday morning, the department said.
“Unfortunately, all of the vehicles were unlocked so this mini-crime spree could have been prevented,” police said on Facebook.
The department on Sunday urged residents to lock their doors, roll up windows and keep valuables out of plain view, among other steps to keep vehicles safe.
“If you follow these simple steps, you will not become a victim,” police said.
The department is looking for two men who police believe “directly involved in these crimes,” police wrote on Facebook.
Advertisement
A photo posted on Twitter showed the pair walking on a sidewalk, dressed in black hoodies. One was wearing white pants and sun glasses, the other black pants, police said.
Anyone with information about the break-ins should call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.