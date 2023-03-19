Multiple pit bull puppies abandoned on streets in Salem

Salem police are investigating after four pit bull puppies were found abused and abandoned at various locations around the North Shore city early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the department.
Two dogs were recovered near the area of North Street and Federal streets, according to the statement. Two more dogs were found in the area of Proctor Street, and one may still be on the loose there, according to the statement.
Police said the dogs are malnourished, dehydrated, and show other signs of abuse and neglect.
An investigation is ongoing, and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was notified, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salem police detectives at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
