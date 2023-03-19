Politicians trade jabs and jokes at the annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast in Boston

The breakfast, which was held at the Ironworkers Local 7 Hall and hosted by Nick Collins, the state senator who represents South Boston, kicked off with a festive start, featuring live music and baskets of pastries. Some people sang along to Irish songs as they sat shoulder-to-shoulder and ate eggs, bacon, sausage, and potatoes. Others stood lining the perimeter of the room, packed into any open spot they could.

Top Massachusetts politicians and guests gathered in a jam-packed union call in South Boston on Sunday morning for the annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, with a cacophony of singing, quips, and self-deprecating jabs from the new governor.

Advertisement

The venue was much “more intimate” than the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, where the event had been held in recent years, the emcee joked, as servers maneuvered around attendees dressed festively in bright emerald, shamrock prints, and green boutonnieres. Senate President Karen Spilka had a lime-green streak in her hair.

They joined members of the state’s congressional delegation. the Legislature, and other notables who packed the stage, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, and members of the Boston City Council.

In her first appearance at the event as governor, Maura Healey opened the breakfast by joking about the recorded greeting at Logan Airport, a jab at the hiring crisis at the embattled MBTA.

“Here’s what I really wanted to say: Welcome to Logan Airport. Do you want to run the T?” said the governor, who has yet to hire a general manager of the embattled MBTA.

She joked about being asked, “What does the lieutenant governor do?”

“Frankly, I’ve been wondering myself,” she said, inviting Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll to the microphone.

Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at the event. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Healey and Driscoll held up two jars full of dollar bills, joking that speakers will have to pay up if they reference the T or, in a self-aware joke, basketball. The two, who were college basketball players, heavily referenced basketball in TV ads, fund-raising emails, and campaign events during the gubernatorial election.

Advertisement

The city’s politics have shifted significantly since its power brokers last gathered for the event.

In 2022, Healey was still one of several candidates for governor, and Wu had recently been elected as mayor. Republican Charlie Baker was still in the corner office, and was the subject of jokes about his decision not to run for a third term.

At that breakfast, Spilka handed Baker a large inflated duck: “a lame duck.”

Baker, who now leads the NCAA as its president, was not in attendance at this year’s breakfast.

Viewers can watch live coverage on Boston Neighborhood Network and WROL Irish Radio.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.