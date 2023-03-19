Revelers are packing South Boston streets ahead annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

The parade begins at 1 p.m., but people were filling sidewalks along Dorchester Avenue before 11 a.m.

The parade, organized by the South Boston Allied War Veteran Council, honors both St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day, when British forces fled Boston during the Revolutionary War.

Crowds are descending on South Boston, lining up on its streets Sunday morning for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a longtime celebration of the city’s deep Irish roots.

Volunteers could be seen guiding marchers and moving supplies on golf carts decorated with shamrocks and the tricolor flag. A handful of Irish Army veterans, who said they flew in from Dublin to march alongside with American veterans, passed by a man dressed as the Grinch, offering high fives and hugs.

A few police officers could be seen conducting traffic in the area.

Local leaders have strongly urged people to take public transportation into the city. Police have said streets along the route will either be closed or have parking restrictions. A list is available at BPDNews.com.

The MBTA has posted an online guide to help revelers navigate the system Sunday. They advised people to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations due to the crowds expected Sunday, as well as speed restrictions currently in place along much of the subway system.

Shuttles will be take passengers from South Station to South Boston Sunday, the MBTA said.

Trains may skip Broadway station at some points during the day due to heavy crowds, the MBTA said.

Planning to spend the day at the parade? Expect dry, but chilly and windy conditions.

Sunday has a cheerful start with sunny skies, but is expected to become cloudy as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be around 38 degrees, and a west wind will blow as strongly as 21 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 34, the weather service forecasted.

Sunday’s parade route stretches for more than 3 miles, winding through the city. It begins near the Broadway T stop, and makes its way along West Broadway, onto East Broadway, and then taking a right at P Street, near the waterfront.

It continues down East 4th Street, left onto K Street, and down East 5th Street toward Dorchester Heights. Marchers will go left onto G Street, circle around the park, and then another left onto Dorchester Street, where the last leg of the route takes the parade to its endpoint near Andrew station.

Police said people should not bring backpacks or large purses to the parade.

Boston police said in a statement that they would increase patrols in the city Sunday and its focus will be on the parade route, including bars and restaurants. Public drinking along the route is prohibited, police said.

Liquor stores in Boston will close at 4 p.m., while bars and restaurants that serve alcohol will stop serving alcohol at 7 p.m., and close their doors a half-hour later.





