The ‘World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade’ raised spirits — and about $10k for charity

The event was a collaborative effort, said Charles Kinnane, who organized it with “Maureen Rego, Sue Kinnane, Sarah St. Martin, (and) The Azize, Manning, Griffin, Crocker, Clarendon, Pietraszek, Moniz, Allen, Alder and Kinnane families.”

On Saturday, hundreds of Rhode Islanders, many dressed in green, gathered to watch an 89-foot-long parade that was billed as “The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

Marjory O’Toole, executive director at Little Compton Historical Society, walked the route with a measuring tape — from the green ribbon starting line at one side of the Kinnane Brothers’ film studio at 26 Main St. (also known as the Old Stonebridge Dishes) to the parade’s end at other end of their property, 89 feet away. Participants left one side lot, marched in front of the building, and then exited into another lot on the other side of the building.

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos was on hand to present a proclamation to parade marshals Jim and Paula Downing, of Little Compton.

“We’re going to make it official! On behalf of the state of Rhode Island, we want to congratulate and formally recognize... the Little Compton 2023 World Shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade,” she said.

“You guys are official! Let’s get on with it!” the emcee shouted. “Let’s get on with it! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

A post-parade fundraiser — a corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Buttery Nook, the function room at the Kinnane Brothers’ studio — raised about $10,000 for the Little Compton Food Bank, Kinnane estimated on Sunday.

They also raised spirits. The energy, and sense of community, was palpable. In a place where most community events are held on the other side of town, at Town Commons, an outdoor celebration on Main Street in the village district felt new and exciting.

An estimated 600 to 700 people watched 30 groups — including dancers from the Clann Lir Academy of Irish dance, Portland and District Pipers, the Little Compton Band, bicyclists, motorcyclists, miniature ponies from Adamsville Stables, and others — marched or rode the short route.

The Little Compton Band idled their turquoise truck for a mini-concert. Local surf legend Sid Abbruzzi was there, as well as Boston-based actor, James L. Leite, and someone dressed as St. Patrick. An emcee announced each participant to a cheering crowd.

On the sidelines, dogs dressed for the occasion, families waved, and kids shouted and collected stickers and candy. One little girl was so taken by the older girls performing Irish step dancing, she stood in the middle of the parade route to watch. A little boy wore his hooded sweatshirt backwards and used his hoodie to collect treats.

The parade and after-party were hosted in part by the Kinnane Brothers, a group of eight filmmaking brothers known for their works with actor Kevin James and the Netflix hit “Home Team.”

This was the second year the town held the parade, which ”started as a joke” said Paddy Manning of Tiverton, a cousin of the Kinnanes.

During a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast in 2019, “We thought, next year, we should do a parade. We could just get our friends in trucks playing music,” he said.

The pandemic forced a delay, during which they learned about a 98-foot-long parade in Hot Springs, Arkansas, which called itself the world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade. It gave them a benchmark — and a title — to shoot for.

Last year’s inaugural parade was smaller, Kinnane said. They never expected the crowd to double in size from last year. The amount raised for the Little Compton Food Bank also just about doubled, said Kinnane.

They may have some competition next year, though not in Rhode Island: Bemidji, Minnesota, held their own “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” this year. According to the Bemidji Pioneer, there were dozens of onlookers for the event, which ran a length of “78 paces.”

How many paces are in one foot? The Little Compton organizers aren’t calculating, or worried about an official record.

“It’s a fun, silly thing,” Manning said.

Kinnane added with a laugh: “We’re trying to be as unofficial as possible.”

