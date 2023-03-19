Aliyah Boston lifts South Carolina out of early funk and back to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

“She made a lot of plays that don't show up on the stat sheet,” South Florida coach Jose Fernandez said.

While South Carolina All-American collected her 81st career double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-45 victory Sunday over South Florida to advance to the Sweet 16, the Worcester Academy product also used her uncomparable defense to energize her team and lift them out of a slow start to keep their drive for back-to-back national titles going strong.

Like when next month’s No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft twice dove on the floor to corral a loose basketball, then after blowing up Maria Alvarez’s drive to the basket ran out to the sideline to double team Emma Johansson and force a turnover.

“This is who she is,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who's watched and admired the effort the past four seasons.

Zia Cooke scored 21 points for the Gamecocks, who improved to 34-0, won their 40th straight game and moved four victories away from repeating as national champs. They’ll head to Greenville, where they won the SEC Tournament two weeks ago, to play for a spot in the Final Four. South Carolina will face either fourth-seeded UCLA or fifth-seeded Oklahoma, who meet Monday night, in the Sweet 16 next Saturday.

“Just because I know my teammates are giving me their all, I want to do the same,” Boston said. “I've always had that energy on defense when I was younger and I've just kept it going now that I'm in college.”

South Florida (27-7) had hoped for a program-record 28th win this season and its first berth in the Sweet 16, but after a feisty start, couldn't hang with the Gamecocks.

Elena Tsineke (20 points) scored seven of the Bulls’ first 10 points on the way to a 16-12, first-quarter lead. South Carolina led by only 4 points at the half, but South Florida made just five of its 28 shots the final 20 minutes.

“Their physicality started to kick in, so I guess we just couldn’t really keep up with that,” Tsineke said.

South Carolina’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class from 2019 closed out their four years at home with a 60-1 record, the lone defeat coming to North Carolina State in Dec. 2020 during their sophomore seasons. That class featured Boston, Cooke, Brea Beal, Laeticia Amihere and Olivia Thompson. It was also a milestone victory for Staley, who won her 400th game with the program since taking over before the 2008-09 season.