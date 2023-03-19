fb-pixel Skip to main content
D4 BOYS' BASKETBALL: WAREHAM 66, SPRINGFIELD INTERNATIONAL 40

Behind frenetic defense, Wareham boys’ basketball caps dominant postseason run with Division 4 title over Springfield International

By Tyler Amaral Globe correspondent,Updated March 19, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Elijah Carrion, the lone senior on Wareham's roster, holds aloft the Division 4 championship trophy after defeating Springfield International.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

LOWELL — Top-seeded Wareham once again followed its postseason recipe for success — smother the opponent.

The Vikings gave No. 3 Springfield International exceedingly few good looks at the rim as they cruised to a 66-40 victory in the Division 4 boys’ basketball championship game at Tsongas Center Sunday.

Wareham (22-3) won all five of its tournament games by at least 22 points, winning by an average of 29.2. It’s the Vikings’ second state title; they were Division 3 champs in 2010.

The Bulldogs connected on just one first-quarter field goal, putting them in an early 16-8 hole.

“[Springfield International] isn’t used to pressure” said Wareham junior guard Ajay Lopes after scoring a game-high 20 points. “When we pressured them, they couldn’t get into their stuff. They were rattled and they had turnovers.”

The Vikings set the tone with a 15-4 run over a seven-minute stretch between the first and second quarters.

For the fourth time in five tournament games, Wareham junior Antoine Crosson posted a double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds). He made his presence felt early with six first-quarter boards, then closed with 6 points in the fourth quarter.

“[Crosson] changes the whole dynamic,” said Wareham coach Steve Faniel. “He’s just another option to have. To be able to throw the ball into the post and get a basket, we haven’t had that in a long time.”

On defense, Crosson held highly touted sophomore Sam Fleming to 4 points.

“I was just trying to work hard and be aggressive and be able to crash the boards a lot,” said Crosson. “I just had to box them out, and I think I did a pretty good job.”

Elijah Carrion, the lone senior on Wareham’s roster, provided a spark in the second quarter — scoring 4 points, taking two charges, anddiving on the floor after loose balls.

Wareham took a comfortable 34-20 lead into halftime and only once did the lead dip below 14 in the second half.

Wareham junior Ajay Lopes gets to the rim for 2 of his game-high 20 points. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Lopes scored 11 in the second half, including a pretty step-back 3-pointer from the corner over Fleming’s outstretched arm. Lopes continued applying pressure and came away with a late steal and lay up that stretched the lead to 24 and send Vikings fans into a frenzy.

“[Lopes] makes my job a lot easier. He’s like having another coach on the floor,” said Faniel. “He understands everything that I want done out there and he’s able to facilitate that.”

Kenny Rogers and London Denson led Springfield International with 11 points each.

Wareham's Antoine Crosson finished with his fourth double-double in five tournament games. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Wareham 66, Springfield International 40

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

Springfield Int’l (22-3) 8 12 10 10 — 40

Wareham (22-3) 16 18 15 17 — 66

SPRINGFIELD INTERNATIONAL — Kenny Rogers 3 6 12, London Denson 4 3 11, Sam Fleming 2 0 4, Erasmo Ruiz 1 2 4, Josh Colon 1 0 3, Ke’Jour Gladden 1 0 2, Jay’Len Lovejoy 1 0 2, Ricardo Hylton 1 0 2. Totals 14 11 40.

WAREHAM — Ajay Lopes 7 4 20, Antoine Crosson 7 0 14, Aaron Cote 3 1 8, Jayce Travers 2 0 6, Diego Mello 2 1 5, Elijah Carrion 1 2 4, Jakwon Pittmen 2 0 4, Taj Lewin-Pina 1 0 3, Jaron Pittmen 1 0 2. Totals 26 8 66.

3-pt. goals: S Josh Colon; W Ajay Lopes 2, Aaron Cote, Jayce Travers 2, Taj Lewin-Pina.

Wareham celebrates its first state championship since 2010. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Wareham's defense allowed just one first-quarter field goal. Here Jakwon Pittman passes the ball after stealing it from Springfield International's Josh Colon. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

