Canton boys’ hockey climbs back to the top of Division 2 with title win over Hopkinton

Down 1-0 in the first period, third-seeded Canton charged back with four unanswered goals to secure the program’s fourth championship with a 4-1 win over No. 8 Hopkinton Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs were denied in 2022 Division 2 final by Tewksbury. That was motivation. So too is continuing to play on for Kiernan Whall, a 3-year-old in town battling leukemia. He is an inspiration.

Back at TD Garden for the third time in five seasons skating for a state title, complacency was not been an issue for the Canton boys’ hockey team.

“I’m happy to win it for everyone back home,” said senior captain AJ Thomas, finished off the win with an empty-netter in the final minute for the Bulldogs (22-4).

“We just think about who we’re doing this for.”

Canton won its first outright title since going unbeaten in 2019, adding to banners in 2010 and 2020 (co-champions due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“We go into every season and everyone’s doubting us because we were there last year,” said senior Jack Digirolamo, the team’s leading scorer with 8 goals and 20 assists. “We graduated a lot of kids, but the underclassmen really stepped up this year and brought it. Everyone contributed every single day.”

The Hillers (21-4) led until the final two minutes of the second period on the 40th goal of the season by senior Pavit Mehra’s 40th just 3:24 into regulation. But the edge evaporated on strikes from senior captain Brendan Tourgee at 13:12 and the eventual winner from junior Brian Middleton at 14:27 of the middle frame.

Canton coach Brian Shuman noted that playing in close games was nothing new for the Bulldogs, who also came from behind in the state semifinals vs. Duxbury.

“We’re just used to playing tight games and credit to our guys, they were saying the same things we said in the last round – ‘we’re fine, we’re fine,’” said the 18-year coach. “That’s not coming from the coaches; that’s coming from them.”

Senior Jeffrey Chaput scored at 12:05 of the third period to fully wrest control for the Bulldogs before Thomas — who also had an empty-netter a round earlier against the Dragons —put the latest championship on ice for Canton.

“They put a lot of pressure on themselves,” Shuman said. “They come from a town where they’ve been in the stands watching some kids older than them on the ice raising the trophy. That’s their dream.”

Sophomore Colin Davis made 16 saves over the Hillers, who fell to 0-2 in state finals; Senior blue liner James Young assisted on three of Canton’s goals.

“We didn’t get the result we were hoping for, but I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” said Hopkinton senior Jack Lang, whose second-period snapping glove save headlined a 33-save performance. “Everything we’ve done to get this far. Really grateful for my teammates, my coaches, the fans, and our town.

Canton 4, Hopkinton 1

at TD Garden, Boston

Hopkinton (20-5) 1 0 0 — 1

Canton (22-4) 0 2 2 — 4

1, H, Pavit Mehra (Cam McPherson, Drew Morse) 11:36. 2, C, Brendan Tourgee (James Young) 1:48. 3, C, Brian Middleton (Jack Digirolamo, James Young) :34. 4, C, Jeffrey Chaput (AJ Thomas, James Young) 2:55. 5, C, AJ Thomas :26 (en).

Saves: H, Jack Lang, 33; C, Colin Davis, 18.

Correspondent Lenny Rowe contributed to this story.

Canton's AJ Thomas (21) and Hopkinton's Pavit Mehra (4) both hit the ice from this collision at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff