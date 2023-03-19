Cuba’s semifinal place at the World Baseball Classic only heightens event’s spotlight

Wearing Cuban flags across their shoulders like capes, their fans flooded the ballpark for a semifinal game against the United States in the World Baseball Classic. They cheered the incongruous sight of the Cuban flag being displayed on American soil as the island’s national anthem was played before first pitch.

But for a little while Sunday night, the ballpark must have felt as welcoming to Team Cuba as Estadio Latinoamerico in actual Havana, only 228 miles away.

MIAMI — In the Little Havana section of Miami, loanDepot Park is a silver dome wildly out of place amidst streets crowded with small businesses and apartment buildings.

That joy was not fully shared. There also was a small group of Cubans protesting outside the park and a heavy police presence, a reminder the national team also represents a notoriously oppressive regime that drove so many to seek a better life in the United States.

A fan seated behind home plate in the fourth inning held up a sign in Spanish critical of the Cuban dictatorship. Even the Team USA players felt the conflict.

“We had a long discussion this morning about it. To be quite honest with you, there’s a lot of anxious feelings,” said third baseman Nolan Arenado, whose father is Cuban.

“We had a long discussion about it, we really did. We’re excited to play Cuba, and I know if it wasn’t for the sacrifices my grandparents made to get here for my parents, I don’t know if I would have been the player that I am today.

“So there’s a lot of feelings I feel toward it. I respect them, I respect the players.”

That Cuba’s lineup Sunday included five players who left the island to play in the major leagues is a sign of some barriers breaking down. One of them, former Red Sox lefthander Roenis Elías, started the game.

Perhaps that will lead to more Cuban players playing in the majors.

“We haven’t been able to do that for reasons that it is not our job to explain,” Cuba manager Armando Johnson said via a translator. “They could come here without leaving their families behind. They could come here, play, and go back to Cuba. I think that’s a dream for many Cuban players.”

Ultimately, the WBC is about baseball, not politics, and the baseball has been very good. The tournament isn’t perfect, but it has become an event worth diverting some attention away from basketball or hockey.

It’s clear that playing for your nation means as much, if not more, to some players than playing for their MLB team.

“It means everything. I love this,” Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo said Friday after helping Mexico beat Puerto Rico in its quarterfinal game. “There’s nothing more fun than putting this jersey on, playing out here and the atmosphere, just representing your country.

“It’s just been some of the funnest baseball, if not the funnest baseball, that you will play.”

Grammar aside, Verdugo makes a point that everybody involved in the tournament agrees with.

“I think everyone is just watching, probably in awe of it. I think there’s probably plenty of players that wish they could play,” Arenado said.

“This really is a great tournament. There’s no reason why the stars of our game should not be playing in this. I’m thankful that we got Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, the faces of our game that are playing this thing.”

Mexico coach Benji Gil was more succinct.

“I’ll go out and say it: Anybody that has a negative opinion about this event, they are absolutely crazy. They don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” he said.

The second semifinal is Monday night when Japan plays Mexico. For Red Sox fans, it will be their first chance to see new left fielder Masataka Yoshida in prime time. He has been one of the stars for Japan in the tournament.

Yoshida is 6 of 15 with two extra-base hits, 10 RBIs, four runs scored, and two walks in five games.

