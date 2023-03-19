Nashoba peaks at the right time, riding Joe Quinn’s overtime goal to unexpected Division 3 boys’ hockey state title

In the postseason, the 11th-seeded Wolves caught fire, culminating with Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over No. 1 Scituate for the program’s first title at TD Garden.

The Nashoba boys’ hockey team won just one of its last five regular-season games entering the Division 3 tournament.

Joe Quinn (19) is mobbed by his Nashoba teammates after he scored the winner 4:06 into overtime in Sunday's Division 3 state final at TD Garden.

At 4:04 into OT, senior captain Joe Quinn cut across the slot after receiving a pass from senior Ryan May and scored on the backhand, setting off a massive celebration.

The Wolves (15-5-5) won Division 3A championships in 2015 and 2016.

The Sailors eliminated the Wolves in the quarterfinals last season, which made turning the tables this season even sweeter.

“Last year taught us a lot,” said second-year Nashoba coach Matt Biggs. “Made a little bit of a playoff run, but still had that sour taste in our mouth, especially losing the way that we did. Our senior leadership that we have has been immense.”

Quinn was involved in both goals, assisting on Sam Mongeon’s first-period tally by finding the senior in the slot with a gorgeous pass from below the goal line.

Sam Mongeon notched Nashoba's first goal against Scituate goalie Thomas McMullen. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“I don’t know that I have words right now,” said Biggs, who won the Division 3A championship as a player with Oakmont in 2010. “The guys deserve all the credit. We can push buttons all we want, but they go out there and play.”

Junior Jimmy Sullivan tallied the lone goal for the Sailors (20-5-2), ripping a wrist shot over the glove of Wolves goaltender Charlie Mattocks (20 saves).

“It hurts a lot,” said Scituate coach Brian Hurcombe. “They were a great team. They really turned it on in the third period. It was back and forth, and one bounce. It was a hell of a game. Congratulations to those guys.”

For Quinn, who netted his 21st goal of the season, the gravity of the moment still hadn’t sunk in.

“It’s going to really hit me tomorrow I think and on the bus ride home,” said Quinn. “Right now, we’re just enjoying it and absorbing it all.”

Nashoba 2, Scituate 1 (OT)

at TD Garden, Boston

Nashoba (15-5-5) 1 0 0 1 — 2

Scituate (20-5-2) 0 1 0 0 — 1

1, N, Sam Mongeon (Joe Quinn) 8:27. 2, S, Jimmy Sullivan (Matt Seghezzi, Dylan Richman) 14:12. 3, N, Joe Quinn (Ryan May) 45:00.

Saves: N, Charlie Mattocks, 21; S, Thomas McMellen, 18.

Nashoba's Joe Quinn (19) gets tripped up chasing the puck with Scituate's James Sullivan (18) in the second period at TD Garden. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Nashoba's Joe Quinn (19) starts to celebrate after he slipped the puck past Scituate goalie Thomas McMellen (30) in overtime. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.