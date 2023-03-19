Patriots ink special teamer Cody Davis to one-year deal

This will be the fourth season in New England for Davis, who missed the final 11 games of 2022 after tearing an ACL against the Browns in Week 6.

The Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year contract to bring back special teams ace Cody Davis, a league source confirmed.

Davis plays on every special teams unit and the Patriots struggled in several areas of the kicking game after he went down. He led New England with 15 special teams tackles in 2021.

