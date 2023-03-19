Seven’s heaven as Bruins trounce Sabres in complete team effort

The Bruins, atop the NHL’s overall standings, improved to 53-11-5 and stand four wins of equalling the franchise record for victories (57) set in 1970-71.

Patrice Bergeron, Garnet Hathaway, Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak (No. 48), Charlie McAvoy, and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, who won for a third straight time and wrapped up their road trip with a 3-2 record.

BUFFALO — Last to qualify for the playoffs in 2011, when a dozen eggs sold for $1.15, the Sabres cracked early on Sunday afternoon and stumbled to a 7–0 thumping by the Bruins, further dashing the Western New Yorkers’ chances of clipping one of the wild-card spots in the postseason.

Jeremy Swayman, who turned back 36 shots in a 3-0 win in Winnipeg Thursday night, stopped all 28 Buffalo shots for his team-high fourth shutout of the season.

The Bruins had the 2 points all but tucked away in their equipment bag with the goals by Bergeron, Hathaway and DeBrusk by the 11:40 mark of the first.

Bergeron struck only 15 ticks after the opening faceoff, jamming in a low-slot forehander for his 26th this season off a backhand feed from Brad Marchand.

Hathaway connected at 9:01, finishing off by snapping a wrister past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the dot in the right wing circle.

DeBrusk, with only the sixth shot on net, made it 3-0 at 11:40, connecting at the right post on Coyle’s backhand feed from near the top of the blue paint.

The defense pairing of Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton collected three assists on the three first-period goals. Zboril, in the lineup to give Dmitry Orlov a day off, had played in only two games since Nov. 23. He became the club’s No. 7 D on this trip when Derek Forbort was felled on a shot during Thursday’s 3-0 win at Winnipeg.

The Bruins saw a 4-0 lead wiped off the board in the second on what would have been newcomer Tyler Bertuzzi’s first goal. Bertuzzi potted a rebound off a Pavel Zacha shot that rung off the post, but it was ruled he used his right boot in a “distinct kicking motion,” negating the strike.

Finally, with 7:48 gone in the second, Lindholm’s goal, his third dating to last Saturday at TD Garden, delivered the 4-0 lead. DeBrusk wheeled behind the net off the rush, swooped out from behind the right post, and the oncoming Lindholm cashed in from short range.

Pastrnak equalled his career high of 48 goals with his 5-0 strike at 10:37 of the third, followed by Coyle less than 60 seconds later. McAvoy closed out the drubbing with his sixth goal of the season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.