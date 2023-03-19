Sunday’s spring training report: Nick Pivetta pitches into fifth in windy Red Sox win

BREAKDOWN: With a lineup comprised entirely of non-roster invitees, the Red Sox offense took advantage of a howling wind to right, exploding for nine runs. Ryan Fitzgerald had a long homer to right and outfielder Greg Allen a grand slam to right-center.

Nick Pivetta allowed four runs on four hits, including a pair of homers — a blast by Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, and a zephyr-aided fly by Cody Roberts — over four-plus innings. He struck out five and walked two in his penultimate spring start, expressing contentment with his arm strength and readiness for the start of the season.

Advertisement

NEXT: Garrett Whitlock will make his first start of the spring for the Red Sox at 1:05 p.m., facing off against the Pirates and starter Luis Ortiz at JetBlue Park. The game is on NESN+ and WEEI 850 AM.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.