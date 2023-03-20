This week’s TV: ‘Succession’ is back, a Dickens adaptation arrives, and Kiefer Sutherland stars in a new thriller

So, phew, we probably won’t have to watch this fantastic series — with its sharp acting and incendiary scripts — weaken across a few more years. The stakes need to be high on “Succession,” so that each move, each strategy, has some edge to it. With, say, three more seasons of clever maneuvers, takeovers, and new alliances, it would all seem limp and repetitive. There they go again, those Roy bullies, jockeying and trying to undercut one another.

On Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO’s “Succession” is coming back only to say goodbye forever, or at least until someone decides to give us “Better Call Gerri.”

Who’s going to rule the evil empire after Logan? That will be the big question across the next two months, as HBO releases each new episode weekly. At the end of season three, the seething sibs banded together to fight for their rights, while Tom and Greg stood with Logan. Are they all in final positions now, or will the season find another shifting of allegiances or two? Will Cousin Greg and Tom Wambsgans be gobbled up like so much chum by the bigger fish?

And most of all: Does any single one of them really and truly want to rule the evil empire, or are they simply vying for daddy’s love?

1. Perhaps you’ve heard of “Great Expectations”? It’s the one with the orphan, the convict, and the demented, vengeful lady. This new adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, gives us a dark, angsty version of the story of Pip, as he navigates his way around city life, troubled romance, and Miss Havisham. (Here’s the trailer.) Fionn Whitehead from “Dunkirk” and “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” stars as Pip, with Olivia Colman in the showiest role of all. The six-episode Hulu series premieres on Sunday.

Carlos Valdes in Hulu's "Up Here." Sarah Shatz/HULU

2. Bless the hearts of those TV folks who continue to try to usher musical theater onto the small-ish screen. Hulu’s new musical rom-com “Up Here” is set in New York in the late 1990s, so we won’t have to squinch our eyes to read the texts between Lindsay (Mae Whitman) and Miguel (Carlos Valdes) as they maybe fall in love. They have devils and angels — singing and dancing devils and angels — pushing and pulling them into and out of their worst instincts (you can see them in the trailer). From some of the people behind “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hamilton,” and “Frozen,” it premieres on Friday.

3. As the press release tells us, Kiefer Sutherland’s corporate spy is “framed for murder by powerful forces” in the new Paramount+ thriller “Rabbit Hole.” The series, co-starring Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Rob Yang, Jason Butler Harner, and Walt Klink, premieres on Sunday. The show (trailer here) is from writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra of “This Is Us.”

4. In “The Night Agent,” Gabriel Basso plays a low-level FBI agent who gets pulled into a major conspiracy involving the White House. So much for the whole low-level thing. The adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s 2019 novel is from Shawn Ryan of “The Shield,” and it co-stars Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Eve Harlow, and Sarah Desjardins. The Netflix series — here’s the trailer — premieres on Thursday.

5. What’s this, a new Comedy Central series? “Digman!” is an adult animated comedy that plays like an Indiana Jones spoof (trailer here). Premiering Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., the show was co-created by and stars the voice of Andy Samberg, who is archeologist Rip Digman. The rest of the regular voice cast includes Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” costar Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows, and Tim Robinson, and guest voices include Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Jane Lynch, Cole Escola, Claudia O’Doherty, and Lennon Parham.

Jasmin Savoy Brown in "Yellowjackets," returning for a second season Sunday on Showtime. KAILEY SCHWERMAN/Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

“Yellowjackets” Season two arrives. Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“Waco: American Apocalypse” A three-episode documentary about the 1993 stand-off. Netflix, Wednesday

“My Kind of Country” A music competition for country singers. Apple TV+, Friday

“Lucky Hank” Bob Odenkirk’s English professor has a mid-life crisis. AMC

“Ted Lasso” The third season continues to charm. Apple TV+

“Rain Dogs” A dark comedy about a mother and daughter fighting homelessness. HBO

“Perry Mason” More courtroom drama in the second season. HBO

“Daisy Jones & the Six” A look at the career of a fictional rock band from the 1970s. Amazon

“Liaison” An international thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. Apple TV+

“Hello Tomorrow!” Billy Crudup is a salesman in this stylish retro-futurist tale. Apple TV+

“Cunk on Earth” A mockumentary starring Diane Morgan as an absurd host. Netflix

“Dear Edward” Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in an affecting group portrait of grief. Apple TV+

“Shrinking” An earnest comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Apple TV+

“Poker Face” A murder-of-the-week throwback series featuring Natasha Lyonne. Peacock

