Abington man arrested, charged in Bridgewater hit-and-run crash Friday that injured pedestrian

A man was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly striking and injuring a woman with his vehicle in Bridgewater on Friday evening, then speeding away from the scene, according to police.

Ryan Dinocco, 20, faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding, Bridgewater police said in a statement.

Dinocco was arrested at his home in Abington Monday afternoon, the statement said, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.