Abington man arrested, charged in Bridgewater hit-and-run crash Friday that injured pedestrian

A man was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly striking and injuring a woman with his vehicle in Bridgewater on Friday evening, then speeding away from the scene, according to police.
Ryan Dinocco, 20, faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding, Bridgewater police said in a statement.
Dinocco was arrested at his home in Abington Monday afternoon, the statement said, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.
On March 17 around 5:15 p.m., the Bridgewater police received several 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 71 Burrill Ave., the statement said.
Advertisement
Witnesses said the vehicle involved allegedly stopped briefly, then quickly sped away from the scene, the statement said.
The 19-year-old woman who was struck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the statement said, and has since been released.
Through video evidence and help from the public through social media, detectives found the suspect vehicle, a 2007 Lincoln MKZ, and identified Dinocco as the alleged operator, the statement said.
Dinocco’s vehicle had damage consistent with the crash, the statement said.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.