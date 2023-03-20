Bay State College to lose accreditation after appeal fails

In recent months, current and former faculty and students have raised concerns about billing issues, classes with just a handful of students, and last-minute course cancellations. They said the college was also understaffed, making it hard to reach administrators who could help resolve concerns and problems.

The decision by the New England Commission of Higher Education means that after Aug. 31, students at the for-profit college will not be able to access federal financial aid funds and credits may not transfer to other institutions. While the decision does not automatically shut down the school, it’s unlikely to continue operating without accreditation or access to financial aid.

Regulators said Monday they had denied an appeal by Bay State College to retain its accreditation, a setback that could force the struggling Back Bay school to close.

In December, the Department of Education placed Bay State on a list of colleges facing heightened scrutiny. The college also faces eviction from its Back Bay landlord OMV Park Square, which said Bay State owes about $725,000 in rent payments. Bay State disputes the amount owed.

The commission spent several days on the Bay State campus in the fall before coming to the decision the college lacked the resources needed to provide a quality educational program “now and in the foreseeable future,” according to a statement from the commission in January.

Bay State, which is owned by Ambow Education Services, said Monday it was “deeply disappointed” by the decision to reject its appeal. It said the commission’s inquiry was “flawed,” and lacked evidence to show the college’s position had worsened since it was first placed on probation last spring.

The college said Monday that Ambow, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange for 25 cents per share, sold overseas assets in December to shore up Bay State’s finances. Ambow also owns another struggling college in San Diego, NewSchool of Architecture & Design.

“The commission’s decision and the denial of the appeal has upset the lives of hundreds of students who have found success at Bay State College because of the supportive environment the college provides,” Bay State said in a statement.

Bay State’s interim president, Jeff Mason, said in an e-mail to students Monday the college will continue to help them complete their degrees, either at Bay State before August or other colleges it has worked with to arrange transfer pathways, including Suffolk University, Fisher College, Bunker Hill Community College, Regis College, and a handful of others.

For some, communication challenges continue. A former Bay State student who is a military veteran told The Boston Globe Monday he was informed in late February by his veteran affairs representative that his GI Bill benefits could no longer be used at Bay State due to the regulatory and financial concerns.

At that point, the student called the school’s newly installed transfer office and left multiple voice mails that were never returned. He then withdrew from Bay State and enrolled in online classes at the State College of Florida after finding it was the only school that would accept some — but not all — of his credits.

“I was due to be finished at the end of the year so essentially this knocked me back down to sophomore year in school,” said the student, who spoke on condition that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.

A spokesperson for Bay State declined to say how many students are currently enrolled at the college and how many people are currently employed.

Last month Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona asking him to hold Bay State leaders accountable for taxpayer losses and to protect students left in the lurch. The lawmakers want to ensure students will be eligible for “borrower defense to loan repayment,” which discharges federal student loan debt for students who have been misled by colleges.

The commission in recent months also placed Goddard College in Vermont and Albertus Magnus College in New Haven under careful watch for enrollment and financial challenges, a sign the schools’ accreditation statuses could be under threat unless tangible improvements are made.





