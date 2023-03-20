Bova’s Bakery closed this week for Damon, Affleck movie shoot

The 97-year-old bakery on Salem Street shut its doors on Monday for a movie shoot and will reopen Saturday, according to its Facebook page .

Bova’s Bakery in the North End, which is usually open around the clock — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — is closed this week.

Anthony Bova, co-owner of Bova's Bakery in the North End, which is usually open 24 hours a day.

“We appreciate your loyalty, patience, & understanding,” the bakery wrote.

The family-owned bakery closed so the makers of “The Instigators,” an upcoming movie starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, could shoot some scenes there.

“I’m happy to do it,” owner Ralph Bova told the Globe earlier this month.

Bova said he was a bit nervous about closing for the first time (’I don’t want to deprive my customers’) but that a little publicity never hurt.

The bakery was also featured in the movie “Fever Pitch,” starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore, and “What’s Your Number,” starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.