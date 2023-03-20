Dog snatched from owner on Beacon Hill, police say

A small dog was taken from its owner on Beacon Hill around noon Monday, Boston police said.

As the owner was walking the dog in the area of Mt. Vernon and Walnut streets, a blue sedan pulled up, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesperson. Someone got out of the car, grabbed the dog, and drove off. The dog remained missing as of about 1:15 p.m.

Boyle said he didn’t believe the owner was injured. Further information wasn’t immediately available.