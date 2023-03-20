The Ed Cooley watch continues

Cooley confirmed what anyone paying close attention to the Friars already knew: Georgetown is doing everything it can to hire him away from Providence.

If you’re a Providence Friars fan who wants to torture yourself on this Monday morning, just take seven minutes to watch coach Ed Cooley’s interview on WPRI Channel 12 from last night.

”Providence is always going to be my home, and it’ll be my home forever,” said Cooley, who was born and raised in the city. “Providence College is my job. It’s a special place to me. Sometimes in life, change is needed – for emotional stability, for wellness, and just because you’re at a place doesn’t mean everything’s forever.”

Advertisement

Cooley said he hadn’t yet been offered a contract, but that he expects to make a decision “in the very near future.”

BREAKING: WPRI reported this morning that Cooley’s home in East Greenwich has been put up for sale.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The Friars have made the NCAA Tournament seven times during Cooley’s tenure, including this year’s loss in the first round to Kentucky. Georgetown made the NCAA Tournament once during Patrick Ewing’s six seasons on the job before the big man was fired earlier this month.

Recent success aside, Cooley grew up in the 1980s when John Thompson was leading Georgetown to six Big East titles, three Final Fours, and a national championship. At a time when nearly every coach was white, a Black coach was building a dynasty. Cooley cares deeply about giving more Black coaches opportunities in major college basketball, and he may view the chance to revitalize the once-proud Hoyas program as too enticing to pass up.

When it comes to money, Cooley earned $3.45 million during the 2020 fiscal year, according to Providence’s most recent IRS filing. He’s likely earning a little bit more in the current year. Ewing earned $3.4 million in 2020, but some analysts following the coaching search believe the Hoyas could pay more than $5 million a year for their next coach.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.