🍳 Learn how to make this delicious Portuguese breakfast

On this week’s episode of Rhode Island Report podcast, Globe Rhode Island’s self-appointed Portugal Affairs Correspondent Brian Amaral learned how to prepare his favorite breakfast: ovos com molho de tomate e cebola.

Ovos com molho de tomate e cebola, a Portuguese breakfast prepared by Maria Lawton, the author of the “Azorean Cooking” cookbook and host of “Maria’s Portuguese Table” on Rhode Island PBS. Maria Lawton

Maria Lawton, the author of the “Azorean Cooking” cookbook and host of “Maria’s Portuguese Table” on Rhode Island PBS, showed Amaral around the kitchen and explained the simple steps to this flavorful dish of onions, garlic, tomatoes, and eggs. If you like shakshuka (or chakchouka), you’ll like this Portuguese breakfast.