Live musket round fired inside Westford Museum; no injuries reported

“The muskets were not supposed to have live ammunition and part of their meeting was supposed to be outside,” Howard said in an e-mail Monday evening.

The shot was fired sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Sunday by a member of the 6th Middlesex Regiment reenactment group, which was holding a meeting at the museum, said Leslie Howard, president of the Westford Historical Society and Museum.

A musket was fired inside the Westford Museum on Sunday, sending a projectile through a wooden pole and ceiling beam in a room where a couple of dozen people were standing at the time, according to a museum official.

After determining no one had been injured, Howard said she called the Westford Police Department and officers responded to investigate. The firearm was confiscated from the reenactor, she said.

The regiment, she said, is not affiliated with the museum. Messages were sent to the regiment seeking comment Monday.

The shot rang out during business hours Sunday with about 25 people inside the room where it happened, Howard said.

“We are beyond thankful that no one was injured,” she said.

The projectile lodged in the ceiling beam and did not exit to the building’s second floor, Howard said. The building sustained no structural damage, she said.

Messages were sent to the Westford Police Department Monday night seeking more information.

