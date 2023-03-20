Man arrested on gun possession charge in Roxbury, police say

“Officers were responding to the area of 400 Blue Hill Avenue to a radio call for a person with a gun,” the statement said. “Officers were advised of a large party, and a person in possession of a firearm. Officers were provided a description of the suspect, and immediately observed him upon their arrival on scene.”

The incident occurred around 4:22 a.m., police said in a statement .

Boston police arrested a Roslindale man early Monday for alleged unlawful gun possession following a predawn foot-chase and violent struggle near the Roxbury-Dorchester line, authorities said.

When responding officers exited their cruiser, a man later identified as 31-year-old Yeltsin Gonzalez-Falcon allegedly took off running, the statement said.

Advertisement

“During the foot pursuit, officers observed the suspect throw what appeared to be a firearm under a car,” police said. “Officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, and a violent struggle ensued. As more responding officers arrived on scene, the suspect was able to be placed into handcuffs.”

Officers canvassed the area and found a Kel-Tec P17 handgun with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, according to the statement.

“Gonzalez-Falcon was placed under arrest and charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition,” police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Gonzalez-Falcon had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. He was slated for arraignment later Monday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.