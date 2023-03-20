Manhole cover explodes on Dorchester street; no injuries reported

A manhole cover was “blown off” the ground in Dorchester on Tuesday, damaging a sewer line and a house, according to Boston fire officials.

The explosion happened around 8:15 a.m. in the area of 50 Florida St., officials said in a statement.

“The manhole cover was blown off and there was fire inside the manhole,” officials said. “The incident caused damage to a building’s sewer line and damage to another house with a broken window.”