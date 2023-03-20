Manhole cover explodes on Dorchester street; no injuries reported

A manhole cover was “blown off” the ground in Dorchester on Tuesday, damaging a sewer line and a house, according to Boston fire officials.
The explosion happened around 8:15 a.m. in the area of 50 Florida St., officials said in a statement.
“The manhole cover was blown off and there was fire inside the manhole,” officials said. “The incident caused damage to a building’s sewer line and damage to another house with a broken window.”
No one was hurt and no residents were displaced, officials said.
The Fire Department said Eversource and NStar are working to determine what caused the explosion and “fix the issue.”
