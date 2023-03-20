More than 40 knives, brass knuckles found in home of Belmont, N.H., man authorities say

Corey Sinclair, 41, was arrested and taken to Belknap County Jail for probation violations, where he was awaiting his initial court appearance, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said in a statement Friday.

A Belmont, N.H., man who was on probation was arrested following a home inspection that found dozens of weapons, including more than 40 knives and brass knuckles, as well as suspected drugs, according to officials.

Additional charges were expected to be filed against him, the statement said.

Patrol officers conducted a home inspection Wednesday night with the help of a K-9 investigation team, along with Belmont police, after they received information “indicating that Sinclair was involved in illegal activity including possessing weapons and drugs,” the statement said.

Authorities said they found weapons, which included rifle magazines and what appeared to be three handguns and five rifles, but were later determined to be realistic-looking airsoft guns, as well as the brass knuckles and knives, along with multiple bags of suspected drugs, according to the statement.





