A new proposal would replace R.I.’s controversial coastal regulator

Its decisions and its structure, though, have come under intense scrutiny in recent years. The CRMC is governed by a panel of political appointees who generally aren’t required to have expertise in coastal policy. They sometimes ignore the advice of the CRMC’s generally well respected full-time staff. The results can end up in controversy, or in the courts, or both.

PROVIDENCE — If you want to develop an offshore wind power project, build a structure close to the coast, establish a pathway for public access to the shore, or even to stop one of those things, you’ll wind up at an independent state regulatory agency called the Coastal Resources Management Council.

A proposal that was aired Friday in a House of Representatives committee hearing would try to change that. It would effectively blow up the CRMC and replace it with a state agency modeled after the Department of Environmental Management, whose leader reports directly to the governor.

That’s how coastal regulators are set up in most states, the bill’s main sponsor said Friday at a committee hearing. It should happen in Rhode Island, she said.

“I think it’s time to move beyond the politically connected having their way when it comes to our coastal resources,” state Representative Teresa Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, said.

Under the proposal, the newly minted Department of Coastal Resources would have an executive director appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate. That person would serve at the pleasure of the governor.

Right now there are two main elements of CRMC: a professional staff and the politically appointed council. The executive director who leads the staff is appointed by the members of the council. Members of the council are appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate, but the council has been plagued by vacancies and members serving on expired terms.

Under the proposal, the 10-member council would be gone, replaced with an advisory committee that only makes recommendations, not decisions. The decisions would be in the hands of the agency’s professional staff. In short, the proposal would empower the professional staff at the expense of a politically appointed council.

But it’s likely to face opposition, supporters acknowledged, in part due to the same problems that have plagued it in the first place.

“Who would be opposed to this? The interests who are already thriving and flourishing under the current system, I dare to say,” Tanzi said Friday.

Still, there is energy around changing CRMC right now. A years-long saga over the CRMC’s dealings in a failed proposal to expand a Block Island marina ended last year, casting a harsh light on the council. The environmental group Save The Bay recently criticized a council decision to ignore the advice of staff and circumvent the General Assembly on an issue related to cable placement fees for a wind farm. A recent House study commission set a long-term goal along the lines of Tanzi’s legislation.

Save The Bay and other environmental advocates are lining up behind overhauling the CRMC. The agency, Save The Bay’s advocacy director testified Friday, lacks transparency or accountability, with a structure that presents conflicts of interest and a “thick political layer” over the staff.

“Rhode Island’s coast and the people who love it and depend on it, which is just about all of us, deserve much better,” Topher Hamblett testified Friday at the committee hearing on the legislation.

State Representative Jason Knight, a Barrington Democrat, has his own bill to address issues in the agency. It would allow the CRMC’s executive director to hire a hearing officer who could adjudicate contested coastal regulatory cases if the hearing officer is vacant for 60 days. The General Assembly last year funded the position, because enforcement cases often end up in limbo without anyone to hear them. But Governor Dan McKee has not appointed someone. A third CRMC bill would create a full-time legal counsel for the agency. (Tanzi’s bill would also address the hearing officer and legal counsel issue, in addition to replacing the agency entirely.)

Something has to happen, Knight said, because the money and politics in coastal development have turned CRMC into an “unaccountable body.”

“I fear that we’ll have more Champlin’s Marina debacles down the road if we don’t do something,” Knight said.

The Champlin’s case involved a proposed marina expansion on Block Island. The expansion, first proposed 20 years ago, was repeatedly rejected by the CRMC, which ended up in the courts for years. In 2020, a Superior Court judge upheld the CRMC’s denial, but while that was on appeal, Champlin’s and the CRMC came to an agreement — hammered out behind closed doors — to allow a smaller expansion than the one originally proposed in 2003.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office intervened in the case, saying the move circumvented the proper regulatory processes. The state Supreme Court in October 2022 blocked the marina expansion, delivering a win for Neronha and opponents of the proposal.

And now, citing the Champlin’s case, Neronha is throwing his support behind Tanzi’s bill and the two other proposals.

“Our experience in Champlin’s has really underscored for this Office that, if protecting our coastal resources is a priority, and I hope it is, we need a dedicated agency with resources and expertise to handle these critical permitting decisions and enforcement of same,” Neronha wrote.

