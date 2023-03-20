North Atlantic right whale and her calf seen in Cape Cod Bay

The arrival of the 21-year-old right whale, named Porcia, and her calf was documented by the center’s right whale ecology program team. Porcia and her calf had been seen in late December off the coast of Georgia, center officials said in a statement .

The sighting of a North Atlantic right whale and her calf on March 18 was the first recorded appearance of the endangered species in Cape Cod Bay this year, according to the Center for Coastal Studies.

This North Atlantic right whale named Porcia and her calf were seen in Cape Cod Bay on March 18.

Right whales are a federally protected endangered species, with only 340 right whales living today, the Provincetown-based organization said.

“That designation legally prohibits boats and aircraft from approaching within 500 yards of them. It also restricts vessel speeds in designated areas, including Cape Cod waters,” the statement said. “The right whale’s greatest threats to survival are being struck by a vessel or becoming entangled in rope.”

Advertisement

Most right whales visit Cape Cod Bay and the surrounding waters during their annual migration. Mother-and-calf pairs typically make the trip from their calving grounds off the coast of Georgia and Florida and arrive in Cape Cod Bay in mid-March. They feed and rest here before continuing north, officials said.

Because of their presence, the state Division of Marine Fisheries limits vessels less than 65 feet in length from traveling faster than 10 knots in Cape Cod Bay from March 1 through April 30, and that can be extended if necessary. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also has a complementary 10-knot seasonal speed restriction in and around Cape Cod Bay for vessels longer than 65 feet, officials said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.