Police ask for public’s help after Newton pizza shop broken into twice in 9 days

Police said the thefts at Stone L’Oven Pizza on Beacon Street occurred on March 10 around 3:30 a.m. and on Sunday at approximately 12:41 a.m.

A pizza shop in Newton was broke into twice in a nine-day span, and police are seeking the public’s help in locating those responsible.

“Entry was made after suspects smashed a window on the front door. Multiple bottles of liquor were stolen. Investigators believe the two incidents are connected,” police said in a statement.

Authorities released surveillance images of what appeared to be a suspect wearing a face mask and carrying a backpack.

“If anyone has any [information] regarding these incidents, please call NPD Detectives at 617-796-2104 or leave a message on the anonymous TIP Line at 617-796-2121,” police said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.