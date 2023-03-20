Skier dies after hitting tree on Wachusett Mountain trail

A 67-year-old skier was killed Monday morning after he slammed into a tree at the Wachusett Mountain Ski Area in Princeton, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on an advanced trail, according to a statement from Wachusett Mountain officials. The man was found unresponsive by another skier passing by, State Police said. Ski patrollers “gave emergency care and evaluation to the skier before handing his care over to first responders,” the statement said.

The man was brought to the bottom of the mountain by the Ski Patrol and determined to be deceased, State Police said.