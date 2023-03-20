Spring arrives with some precipitation expected later in the week

Animals and plants are really cued into solar spring, and you have likely heard the birds singing in the morning for several weeks. Meteorological spring began three weeks ago, marking the period between the coldest and warmest quarter of the year.

On Feb. 5, solar spring arrived. That began our greatest three-month period light gain and will end the first week of May.

The final of the three ways to measure when spring begins arrives Monday evening at 5:24 p.m.

And here we are today, with astronomical spring marking the time at which the sun, at solar noon, will be directly overhead on a spot on the equator.

At 5:24 p.m., spring will arrive in the northern hemisphere. TimeandDate.com

Because of the way the equation of time is calculated, the equinox does not represent exactly 12 hours of daylight and darkness everywhere on the planet but it’s pretty close.

In Boston and nearly all of the area, the sun will rise basically due East and set basically due West today. It’s a good opportunity to notice where your home is in relation to these coordinates. This is also the case on the autumnal equinox six months from now.

We are gaining light faster now than at any other time of the year. TimeandDate.com

The light this time of year is identical to what we would find on that first day of fall but because of the lack of foliage and the fact we are gaining light rather than losing it always feels a little brighter in spring than it does in autumn.

The final week of September will see more dramatic light loss whereas the final week of this month will see dramatic light gain.

Six months from now we will be losing light rapidly as we head into winter. TimeandDate.com

Temperatures really are responding to all the added solar radiation.

Even if we have some chilly weather during the next few months, it can’t last. The fact is over the next 90 days, average temperatures will continue to increase dramatically, gaining about 10 degrees over four weeks before leveling off in June and toward their yearly maximum average in the second half of July.

Average temperatures during astronomical spring have been increasing, mostly caused by human induced warming of the planet. NOAA Data

In our day-to-day weather for the first few days of spring I expect temperatures to be above average along with at least partial sunshine.

The next chance of precipitation will arrive in the second half of the week but with the mild temperatures I’m not expecting any chance of snow in Southern New England, although there could be some snow in northern New England.

There’s a potential coastal storm for Saturday but here again it looks too warm for wintery precipitation in these parts. Welcome to spring.