Stash’s Pizza owner charged with exploiting workers due in federal court

Papantoniadis, 47, a Westwood resident who owns Stash’s Pizza in Dorchester and formerly owned pizza parlors in several other communities, made an initial appearance on a forced labor count last week. He did not enter a plea and was ordered held pending Monday’s detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein.

Stavros Papantoniadis was arrested by federal investigators last week alleging he hired undocumented immigrants from North Africa, Central America, and Brazil, and used physical violence and threats to report them to immigration authorities if they refused to work brutally long hours without proper compensation.

The owner of a Dorchester pizza shop accused of using threats and physical violence to force seven undocumented immigrants to work for him faces a detention hearing in US District court in Boston Monday.

Papantoniadis has hired Carmine P. Lepore, a Revere defense attorney whose clients have included a Teamster acquitted in the “Top Chef” union intimidation prosecution and Paul M. Weadick, who was convicted along with Mob boss Frank “Cadillac” Salemme for the 1993 murder of Steven DiSarro.

In court papers, federal authorities alleged that seven immigrants were victimized over a period of years. He allegedly physically abused them, sexually assaulted one worker and allegedly told them police would side with him because he gave them discounts, authorities alleged.

“He could and did operate the Stash’s Pizzerias with fewer and cheaper workers over whom he exercised significant control, all of which reduced his businesses’ labor and operating costs,” investigators said in an affidavit.

One of those alleged victims, a man from from North Africa, told authorities he worked as many as 119 hours each week, according to the affidavit. Papantoniadis allegedly assaulted the man several times, once kicking him in the groin with such force he had to have surgery. In other attacks, Papantoniadis broke the man’s upper and lower teeth, authorities allege.

Papantoniadis also allegedly installed cameras inside his restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue and now-closed location in Roslindale and used them to monitor his workers, often ordering them not to take breaks, authorities allege.

In 1998, Papantoniadis was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for killing a man in a hit-and-run crash in Boston’s South End, according to court records. Federal investigators said used his personal history to intimidate a worker from Brazil.

“PAPANTONIADIS told Victim 6 that he ... killed someone in a car accident,” according to the affidavit. “Victim 6 stated that PAPANTONIADIS ‘put it out there’ that he had spent time in jail. As a result, PAPANTONIADIS told Victim 6 not to mess with him.”

But Jerry Skordas, who said he’s been the “very proud manager” of the Dorchester and Roslindale spots since 2008, told the Globe that Papantoniadis did not force anyone to work for him, nor was he an abusive boss.

“The fact that he was abusive? Absolutely not. We treat everybody like family here,” said Skordas, 50, of West Roxbury. “Those arguments happen once in the blue moon, in the heat of the moment, and they’re squashed in 30 seconds.”

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a a developing story.

