Victim of fatal Lawrence shooting identified as 24-year-old man

A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting in Lawrence late Friday night, officials said Monday.
The Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement that the victim was Christopher Garcia, of Lawrence, according to a statement.
Lawrence police received a series 911 calls reporting shots fired and a man down near 216 Walnut St. shortly before midnight Friday, the district attorney’s office said.
Garcia was found with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen and pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, the district attorney’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation by State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office and by Lawrence police, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available.
