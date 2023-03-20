The women’s history I carry with me is love: Chardline Chanel

“My father would take my mother’s shoes off because he knew she had a long day,” she says. “Coming from a Haitian background, from a Caribbean family, they were cultivating love that was about working together. It was about family.”

Chardline Chanel used to think it was romance. She’d often ask her mom how come her dad didn’t send roses. Why didn’t they do date nights? Their love language wasn’t something sold on rom-coms. It was tender in a familial way.

Learning that love wasn’t material, obsessive, or external was a journey. But remembering love’s familial roots helped her remember the role she plays in loving herself.

As an influencer, mental health advocate, and fashion and lifestyle it-girl, she creates space for women to love themselves in their bodies. On Instagram, she has a following of over 50,000 and partnerships with Lane Bryant and Marriott.

“Self-love is what we need to survive, to thrive, to aspire,” she says. “It doesn’t make me weak or take away from my Black Girl Magic to prioritize me.”

Why is self-love so crucial?

Making sure people are good is a big part of my life. But I can’t make sure other people are good if I’m not good. As a bigger girl, a lot of times I would run away from health issues and being OK with who I am in my body by helping some else feel good instead.

I was in a deep depression and spiraled into bad relationships and situations because I was running from who I was. It wasn’t until therapy I realized I was running from me. Now, it’s not perfect, but 90 percent of the days, I am finding reasons to love myself.

I was 33 walking around with a cane. I had weight loss surgery. I was judging myself, but I was showing myself the highest form of self-love by giving myself the best chance to live, to procreate, to continue to love on myself and pour into other people. Now when I create content, it is coming from a place of self-love and running inward, even if it hurts.

The women’s history I carry with me is understanding who I come from. My mother, my mother’s mother, my paternal grandmother. At my maternal grandmother’s funeral I found out she was responsible for sponsoring 32 Haitians throughout her life. She left Haiti when she got a chance. Her house, this is the house I have now. My mother still does that for people. Now that Biden opened up sponsorship, I have filed for six people to come here. It is an aspect of my history, our collective history, to bring women in and help build them up.

My paternal grandmother was a fashion designer in Haiti. She was responsible for making sure girls had clothes. I have a career in fashion, making sure other plus-sized women know where to find clothes and looking to patent my own things in the future. This continues to reaffirm that our history is all linked and I encourage people to tell these stories. If you don’t hear those stories in your family, you don’t know them. Sharing contributes to those positive narratives in our history and allows us to feel connected.

What gives you joy?

It almost feels revolutionary being able to talk about where I am in my life. It used to be tough to talk about weight loss surgery. I was afraid of judgement. I had been online, working out in the gym all the time, and was worried people would say, “Oh, she failed. she couldn’t do it.”

Holding on to what others had to say about me was part of my depression and part of my anxiety. As of late, what gives me joy is being able to tell my story. It is a big weight coming off my shoulder to sit with feelings coming out of situation where I was sexually assaulted and embarrassed. I had been drinking, thinking maybe I should have been more careful. But you can’t crucify yourself for this. I thought about how many people have gone through this and need to hear that story. You can be a victim and a survivor at the same time. The first time I felt I could really crack a smile was when I started feeling like I no longer had to conform and could be OK with telling my story.

What makes love a beautiful resistance?

Being able to love myself and the amount of healing I have been able to do, I understand how transformative love is. We were once kept from marriage, it’s why there is a tradition of jumping the broom.

Understanding what we can do in the name of love and how much stronger we are when we love each other is a beautiful resistance. The messaging is we should not love ourselves.

Black love is a beautiful resistance because we live in a world, where as a bigger woman, I’m told I should not love myself because I am big. At every stage, Black love is always going to be a beautiful resistance because society doesn’t want us to do it.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.