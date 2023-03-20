Protesters won’t let Cambridge sweep fatal police shooting ‘under the rug’

On Jan. 4, Arif Sayed Faisal, a 20-year-old University of Massachusetts Boston student, was fatally shot by a Cambridge police officer after police say they responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife jumping out of an apartment window in the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood. Some students living in that area reported hearing gunshots. Since then, students, organized by the Boston branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation , have joined hundreds of other protesters in marches and City Hall sit-ins to demand the release of the name of the officer who fired the shot, as well as the full police report. ”I think the tactic of the Cambridge City Council, of the mayor, and all the people involved is to sweep this under the rug,” said Shen, a PSL organizer. “They thought they could issue a few statements and get on with it.”

That may have been the initial thinking. But a coalition of local college students from Harvard University, MIT, Emerson College, Northeastern University, Boston University, and Tufts University is helping to keep the cause for more transparency alive. After repeated, raucous protests forced the Cambridge City Council to retreat to remote meetings, Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang announced the hiring of an outside agency — the Police Executive Research Forum, based in Washington, D.C. — to conduct an independent review of police response policies. The review will also look specifically at the fatal police shooting of Faisal, Huang said in an interview.

Like other incidents across the country, the Faisal shooting raises questions about police response to people undergoing mental health crises. Why can’t mental health specialists instead of police armed with weapons respond to those calls? Or, at the very least, why can’t first responders be better armed with protocols designed to protect the lives of people undergoing a mental health emergency? Instead, in the aftermath of this police shooting, Cambridge, one of the most liberal cities in America, looks anything but progressive.

The name of the officer who shot Faisal and was put on paid administrative leave has not been disclosed and the police report has not been made public. Huang said that, absent a clear determination of “egregious misconduct” by police, it’s a matter of “fairness” to keep the officer’s name out of the public realm. While Cambridge is open to another approach, “It’s important we proceed in a thoughtful and deliberate way,” he said. That’s where the review by the Police Executive Research Forum comes in. According to Huang, it will include a broad look at training, policies, and procedures as well as a “critical incident review” of this shooting to consider whether “something could have been done differently.”

The shooting of Faisal, which is also under an official inquest investigation by District Attorney Marian Ryan, unfolded around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, when a Cambridge resident called 911 to report seeing a man with a knife jumping out of the window of a neighboring apartment. According to a statement issued at the time by the DA and Cambridge police, the man appeared to be cutting himself with a weapon — later identified as a kukri knife — and broken window glass. When he saw police, Faisal reportedly started running with the knife. At some point, he reportedly moved toward the officers with the weapon in his hand. One officer discharged a less-than-lethal sponge round, but when that didn’t stop Faisal, an officer shot and killed him.

Since then, hundreds of protesters, including many organized by the Bangladesh Association of New England, have repeatedly gathered to call out police and demand a thorough investigation. Asked whether he hears what protesters are saying, Huang said, “I definitely hear them,” adding: “We recognize the right to peaceful protests as part of political discourse. We’ve been pretty accommodating, shifting our meetings to virtual. I have some concern about escalations.”

Because of that concern, Huang said he is “in conversations” to set up a meeting with some of the protest organizers. According to Shen, such a meeting is scheduled for March 21. As for the review announced by Huang, Shen said he does not consider it to be independent because “the entire board of directors of PERF are police.” To that, Chuck Wexler, the executive director of PERF, said: “People will have to look at what we’ve done and judge for themselves.” The goal of this review, Wexler said, is to figure out “how do we prevent something like this from happening again. The preservation of human life is what this is all about.”

But it has taken Cambridge officials more than two months to undertake a review of what happened in their own backyard. And without these protesters, this police shooting might very well have been swept under the rug.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.