Twenty years after Iraq War, what happened to the children?

My classmates and I were commissioned in Boston aboard the USS Constitution 10 months before the war started. I watched the initial airstrikes on television while working in a communications office between training schools; a colleague broke down upon learning the war’s first casualty — Second Lieutenant Shane Childers — was a friend of hers. We found ourselves in Iraq a year later, in 2004; I was 23, and many of our junior troops were still teenagers.

My classmates and I were lucky; we all returned home alive. Along with enduring periods of painful readjustment, post-traumatic stress, and moral injury, we’ve faced other milestones of adulthood: getting married, having children, getting divorced, losing parents, earning advanced degrees, crisscrossing the globe for jobs, and writing books. Most days, the war is a distant blip on an otherwise upward trajectory, and we no longer define our whole selves by the better part of a year in our early twenties.

Other former comrades’ paths have not been nearly as charmed. In the past 20 years, service members with whom I deployed have died sudden deaths, sometimes in a murky haze of drugs and mental illness. Others have died from cancer, recently proven to stem from exposure to toxic burn pits. Huge variabilities in experiences, reactions, and support systems have contributed to hugely variable outcomes. There is no single canonical veteran experience.

At the same time, I notice that all of the stories I’ve told in the decades since returning from Iraq are centered around the American perspective of that war. What about the stories of the Iraqis? I recall school-age children waving, running after our trucks, and begging for food along the road as my unit drove on its three-day convoy from Kuwait to its base in Al Anbar province. Standing guard on the same convoy, I recall seeing a young girl — she must have been no more than 5 — on her mother’s lap as their car crept by us.

Sometimes I do the math. Did those children stay to grow up there? If so, did they survive the region’s takeover by ISIS in 2014, when they would have been teenagers? If they’ve survived to the present day, they’d be in their mid-20s. Could they — improbably, from my perspective of the carnage — be raising children of their own in the same mud-walled compounds I recall driving by? The American invasion of Iraq sparked regional destabilization that has lasted the past 20 years. The war’s repercussions have likely defined those children’s existence.

Immense doses of privilege and luck have allowed my former classmates and I to come home from deployments, if not completely unscathed, then with opportunities to recover and cultivate fresh lives. What remains clear is that there is no such thing as a tidy war, and the aftermath reverberates in ways decision makers do not expect. But survival offers the gift of more decision points. Friends who slept a few bunks away in my Officer Candidates School squad bay now advocate for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans. How will we play the cards we’re dealt, year after year, as the war echoes ever further behind us? And what efforts can we — as individuals and as a country — make to help repair that which we had a hand in breaking?

Teresa Fazio is a Marine Corps veteran and the author of the memoir “Fidelis.”