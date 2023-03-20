Wisdom, not ageism, is essential for a healthy society

Congratulations to Kimberly Atkins Stohr for coming out of the shadows (”I’m in my prime, and I’m done hiding my age,” Opinion, March 16). From a personal point of view, ageism is discrimination and is destructive. And from a societal point of view, ageism impoverishes our world. Acquired knowledge and experience has traditionally been valued in families and communities; wisdom is essential for a healthy society. Maybe it’s time to hire more grandmothers and grandfathers to deliver and comment on the news.

Marjorie Lee