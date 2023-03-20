Assumption women’s basketball falls in Elite Eight in Division 2

The Assumption women’s basketball team started cold and never recovered in an Elite Eight matchup of the Division 2 NCAA Tournament, falling to Minnesota-Duluth, 61-41, Monday in St. Joseph, Mo.
The seventh-seeded Greyhounds faced a 9-point deficit after the first quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime, and a more even second half wasn’t enough to get back into the game. Brooke Olson scored 15 points for the second-seeded Bulldogs and Ella Gilbertson chipped in with 12, while Monica Spain led Assumption with 13 in a losing effort.
Assumption went 0 for 10 from the 3-point line in the defeat.
