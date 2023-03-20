The Celtics have been wobbly since the All-Star break, and it all starts in the fourth quarter

The Bucks have added Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic. The 76ers picked up Dewayne Dedmon, and the Celtics responded with Mike Muscala’s acquisition at the trade deadline.

What’s curious about the Celtics as the season reaches its conclusion is their lack of activity with their roster and coaching staff. The Celtics have one roster spot remaining, created when they traded Noah Vonleh to the Spurs in January, but have yet to fill that spot.

SACRAMENTO — The Celtics have 10 regular-season games left to get their act together, to gain consistency, for Jayson Tatum to snap out of his post All-Star malaise and for Joe Mazzulla to devise more consistent and productive playing rotations.

Meanwhile, the Celtics appear content with their coaching staff despite losing top assistant Damon Stoudamire to Georgia Tech. Mazzulla said there was no urgency to add a replacement to the coaching staff, which is a curious decision.

Get Court Sense

Stoudamire was the lone member of the Celtics coaching staff with any extensive NBA playing experience and he had also been an assistant coach in Memphis. Adding a former NBA coach or assistant for the rest of the season, with a chance to place fresh eyes on the team’s issues after 72 games wouldn’t hurt at all. But the Celtics stubbornly believe they can win a championship with their current group.

The Celtics certainly have the talent to win the championship but they are wildly unpredictable, exemplified by Saturday’s game in Utah. The Celtics raced to a 53-34 lead before being outscored 48-22, then rallied back to take a 7-point lead before being outscored by 8 in the final minutes to lose the game.

These dramatic peaks and valleys are zapping the energy and enthusiasm out of a team that once felt it was by far the best in the league, capable of winning any game, home or away. They enter Tuesday’s matchup with the high-scoring Kings an insecure and vulnerable bunch, some players appearing concerned, others dismissing the recent slump.

The issue has been the fourth quarter. Since the All-Star break, the Celtics are 25th in the NBA in points scored and 24th in field goal percentage. Defensively, the Celtics are 20th in opponent field goal percentage since the break, and 26th in 3-point field goal percentage and points allowed.

In other words, the Celtics are turning into a below average fourth-quarter team again, a problem that cost them a chance at a championship last season. Tatum is shooting 35.4 percent in the fourth quarter since the All-Star break and the Celtics are a minus-3.2 with him on the floor.

Mazzulla said his coaching staff and the players need to be collectively better, but how? Good health should help. For the first time since straining his left hamstring on March 3, Robert Williams will be available to play and the Celtics could certainly use his rebounding and defense.

Al Horford and Marcus Smart will also be available after sitting out the loss to the Jazz. Payton Pritchard, who went through a pregame workout Saturday, appears close to returning but won’t be available against the Kings.

Williams won’t be the complete solution to the Celtics’ defensive rebounding woes but he’ll add another big body and open up easier baskets. They definitely could have used Williams against the Jazz’s trio of 7-footers and Utah comes to TD Garden next week as every game becomes critical.

Boston returns home to play Indiana, a team it has had trouble with this season before a Sunday game against lowly San Antonio. For the Celtics to overcome the 2½-game deficit to get the No. 1 seed, they likely need to finish at least 8-2 in the final 10 games with wins at Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

That is a difficult task. But the Celtics can’t waste more time trying to get themselves together and then slip to the third seed and potentially have a Heat-Knicks-76ers-Bucks road to the NBA Finals, with the final two series without home-court advantage. That would be the worst-case scenario.

But that may well be the Celtics’ fate and they have no one to blame besides themselves. They are 7-6 since the break and they led by double digits in four of the six losses.

Sacramento will be an arduous test. The Kings are No. 1 in scoring offense, No. 2 in field goal percentage, and seventh in 3-point percentage. But with two days of rest and reflection, plus the return of Williams, Smart, and Horford, the Celtics are well prepared for the challenge.

And Mazzulla will have to figure out how to maximize his talent, especially in the fourth quarter.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.