Georgetown is hiring Ed Cooley away from Providence after 12-year run

Cooley compiled a 242-153 record in 12 seasons at Providence, leading the Friars to seven NCAA Tournaments, a Big East conference title (2013-14), and the program’s first Big East regular-season title in 2022. Cooley had the Friars ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP poll twice in his tenure.

Cooley, 53, is a Rhode Island native who took over at Providence in 2011 after a successful run at Fairfield.

Providence men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley is leaving his job for the same role at conference rival Georgetown.

In 2021-22, Cooley helped the Friars to a 27-6 record and the Sweet 16 — his furthest run as head coach, and Providence’s best showing since 1997, when they made the Elite Eight.

The 2022-23 season ended with a first-round loss to Kentucky last week after Providence sputtered down the stretch in the regular season and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

At Georgetown, Cooley will take over for Patrick Ewing, whose return to his alma mater as head coach went poorly. In his six seasons, the once-proud Hoyas went 75-108 with one NCAA Tournament appearance — 2021, when Ewing coached the squad to a Big East tournament title to earn a bid.

Ewing was fired after Georgetown went 7-25 this season.

In a statement issued by Providence College, president Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard offered his gratitude for Cooley.

“I deeply appreciate Coach Cooley’s immense contributions to the men’s basketball program and to the PC community over the past 12 years,” Sicard said. “Friar fans everywhere will be forever grateful for this period of sustained excellence in our program, and I personally will continue to have the highest regard for Ed.”

