Title towns: See the results from the high school basketball and hockey state finals

The MIAA winter state champions were crowned this weekend in boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, boys’ hockey, and girls’ hockey as 16 state final games took place at the Tsongas Center (basketball) and TD Garden (hockey).
Here’s a rundown of the state champions in each sport and division.
Boys’ basketball
Division 1
Worcester North 73, Needham 64
Read more: Worcester North completes undefeated in-state season, captures city’s first public school boys’ state title.
Division 2
Malden Catholic 72, Mansfield 54
Read more: Top-seeded Malden Catholic repeats as coach John Walsh earns fifth state title.
Division 3
Archbishop Williams 76, St. Mary’s 71
Read more: In Catholic Central showdown, Josh Campbell leads Archbishop Williams to first state title.
Division 4
Wareham 66, Springfield International 40
Read more: Wareham caps a dominant postseason run with a convincing title game performance.
Division 5
Taconic 53, David Prouty 51
Read more: Taconic finally breaks through, upends previously undefeated David Prouty.
Girls’ basketball
Division 1
Andover 55, Bishop Feehan 51
Read more: Andover completes a perfect 26-0 season with a thrilling win over Bishop Feehan.
Division 2
Foxborough 73, Dracut 53
Read more: Relying on sophomores and juniors, Foxborough pulls away from Dracut for program’s fourth state title.
Division 3
St. Mary’s 45, Bishop Feehan 41
Read more: Yirsy Queliz, Niya Morgen, and Kellyn Preira go out on top, help St. Mary’s repeat.
Division 4
Cathedral 75, Wahconah 53
Read more: Top-seeded Cathedral runs away from Wahconah for fifth state title in eight years.
Division 5
Springfield International 42, Millis 34
Read more: Tyrone Reid was the stats assistant. Now, he’s led Springfield International to a state title.
Boys’ hockey
Division 1
Pope Francis 3, Xaverian 2 (OT)
Read more: Josh Iby scores the late winner for Pope Francis in a thrilling victory over Xaverian.
Division 2
Canton 4, Hopkinton 1
Read more: Canton continues its recent run of success with four unanswered goals.
Division 3
Nashoba 2, Scituate 1 (OT)
Read more: 11th-seeded Nashoba catches fire at the right time in surprising state tournament run.
Division 4
Norwell 4, Sandwich 3 (OT)
Read more: Timmy Ward’s overtime winner finally gets Norwell over the hump.
Girls’ hockey
Division 1
Shrewsbury 4, St. Mary’s 1
Read more: Shrewsbury was battled tested. Then, they skated to a D1 state title.
Division 2
Duxbury 5, Canton 2
Read more: An inspired Duxbury team captures first state title in nine years.
