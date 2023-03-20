fb-pixel Skip to main content
high schools

Title towns: See the results from the high school basketball and hockey state finals

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated March 20, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Worcester North's Ty Tabales hoists the Division 1 boys' basketball trophy with teammate Joseph Okla.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The MIAA winter state champions were crowned this weekend in boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, boys’ hockey, and girls’ hockey as 16 state final games took place at the Tsongas Center (basketball) and TD Garden (hockey).

Here’s a rundown of the state champions in each sport and division.

Boys’ basketball

Division 1

Worcester North 73, Needham 64

Read more: Worcester North completes undefeated in-state season, captures city’s first public school boys’ state title.

Worcester North head coach Al Pettway (center) knew all season his team was the best in D1. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 2

Malden Catholic 72, Mansfield 54

Read more: Top-seeded Malden Catholic repeats as coach John Walsh earns fifth state title.

John Walsh (right) celebrates with his team after earning his second state title at his alma mater, and fifth overall.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 3

Archbishop Williams 76, St. Mary’s 71

Read more: In Catholic Central showdown, Josh Campbell leads Archbishop Williams to first state title.

Senior Lorenzo Jackson hugs his father, Carlton Jackson, after producing 16 points and nine rebounds in Archbishop William's D3 victory. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 4

Wareham 66, Springfield International 40

Read more: Wareham caps a dominant postseason run with a convincing title game performance.

Top-seeded Wareham won every state tournament game by at least 22 points. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 5

Taconic 53, David Prouty 51

Read more: Taconic finally breaks through, upends previously undefeated David Prouty.

Taconic celebrates after years of postseason heartbreak, including last season's state semifinal loss.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Girls’ basketball

Division 1

Andover 55, Bishop Feehan 51

Read more: Andover completes a perfect 26-0 season with a thrilling win over Bishop Feehan.

Senior captain Amelia Hanscom (right) shows relief after watching the final minutes on the bench when she fouled out.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 2

Foxborough 73, Dracut 53

Read more: Relying on sophomores and juniors, Foxborough pulls away from Dracut for program’s fourth state title.

Junior Camryn Collins (center) scored 15 points and provided solid defense on Dracut star Ashlee Talbot to fuel a youthful Foxborough team. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 3

St. Mary’s 45, Bishop Feehan 41

Read more: Yirsy Queliz, Niya Morgen, and Kellyn Preira go out on top, help St. Mary’s repeat.

Senior guard Yirsy Queliz (center) leaves St. Mary's as a three-time state champion. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 4

Cathedral 75, Wahconah 53

Read more: Top-seeded Cathedral runs away from Wahconah for fifth state title in eight years.

Cathedral rode its depth to another state title.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 5

Springfield International 42, Millis 34

Read more: Tyrone Reid was the stats assistant. Now, he’s led Springfield International to a state title.

Springfield International players run to the court after winning the program's first state title. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Boys’ hockey

Division 1

Pope Francis 3, Xaverian 2 (OT)

Read more: Josh Iby scores the late winner for Pope Francis in a thrilling victory over Xaverian.

Pope Francis senior captain Josh Iby slides on the ice following his go-ahead goal with 25 seconds left.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 2

Canton 4, Hopkinton 1

Read more: Canton continues its recent run of success with four unanswered goals.

Canton players celebrate their D2 title with the student section.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 3

Nashoba 2, Scituate 1 (OT)

Read more: 11th-seeded Nashoba catches fire at the right time in surprising state tournament run.

Nashoba's Joe Quinn (19) shows off the D3 state championship trophy with Colin Ruschioni (7). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 4

Norwell 4, Sandwich 3 (OT)

Read more: Timmy Ward’s overtime winner finally gets Norwell over the hump.

Norwell finished the season on a 19-game winning streak.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Girls’ hockey

Division 1

Shrewsbury 4, St. Mary’s 1

Read more: Shrewsbury was battled tested. Then, they skated to a D1 state title.

Goalie Marisa Montoya (1) saved 19 shots to lead Shrewsbury.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Duxbury 5, Canton 2

Read more: An inspired Duxbury team captures first state title in nine years.

Duxbury goalie Anna McGinty (1) starts the celebration after the Dragons rallied behind the sudden death of 6-year old town resident Lane Ladd.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

