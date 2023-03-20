Mikaela Shiffrin tops season-record $1 million in Alpine skiing World Cup prize money

That set the all-time Alpine World Cup record and moved her earnings above Marco Odermatt, whose giant slalom win Saturday in his last race of the season set a men’s record with $1,017,000.

Shiffrin’s win in a giant slalom Sunday was her 13th World Cup victory since October and lifted her total prize money total to $1.04 million.

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin earned another piece of World Cup history — the first Alpine skier with $1 million to top the season-ending race prize money list, race organizers confirmed Monday.

Shiffrin’s previous best prize total was $958,000 in the 2018-19 season, when she also won the women’s overall World Cup title. She won her fifth title this season.

Her historic World Cup season ends with the 28-year-old American extending her all-time career wins total to 88 and setting a new women’s career mark of 21 giant slalom wins.

Her prize money total was almost three times more than the next highest-earning woman, Sofia Goggia, whose $365,000 was boosted by five wins in downhill.

After Odermatt, the next best men’s earner with $673,000 was Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Shiffrin’s boyfriend.

Kilde’s eight World Cup race wins included the most lucrative race of the season, a downhill at Kitzbuehel, Austria. It pays $107,000 to the winner.

Odermatt’s total topped the previous men’s record of $724,000 set by Marcel Hirscher in his overall title-winning season of 2017-18.