Monday’s spring training report: Justin Turner gets a hit in return to Red Sox lineup

BREAKDOWN: Justin Turner, playing for the first time since being hit in the face by a pitch March 6, went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk. “It went really good,” said Turner. “I got in there, took the first pitch, and then it was kind of like a sigh of relief and, ‘All right, let’s go.’ ” The Sox played a sloppy game, committing three errors, misplaying some wind-hijacked fly balls, and struggling out of the bullpen. Ryan Brasier was hit hard, allowing two runs on three hits including a long homer to Miguel Andujar.

NEXT: The Sox travel to Sarasota to face the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, with Chris Sale getting the start against lefty Cole Irvin. There is no TV but the game will be on WEEI-AM 850.

