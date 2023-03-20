Ole Miss women stun top-seeded Stanford in Seattle Regional 4, reach first Sweet 16 in 16 years

STANFORD, Calif. — Madison Scott hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left that gave Mississippi the lead for good, Angel Baker scored 13 points, and the Rebels delivered on their declaration to get defensive, stunning top-seeded Stanford, 54-49, Sunday night to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years.

Behind the entire game, Stanford called timeout with 28 seconds left then turned the ball over and Scott converted. The Cardinal then lost the ball out of bounds on their last possession with a chance to tie again in the waning moments.

Marquesha Davis hit a pair of free throws with 15.4 seconds to play as Ole Miss overcame not making a field goal over the final 5:47, going 0 for 8.