Red Sox’ Masataka Yoshida blasts three-run homer for Japan to tie World Baseball Classic semifinal, then Alex Verdugo puts Mexico back ahead

Japan went on to score twice in the bottom of the ninth — Yoshida walked and was pinch-run for as part of the rally — for a 6-5 win to advance to Tuesday’s championship game against Team USA (7 p.m., FS1).

Concerns about Masataka Yoshida’s power potential were quelled a little Monday night when the Red Sox outfielder blasted a game-tying three-run home run just inside the right-field foul pole to tie the World Baseball Classic semifinal between Mexico and Japan at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the seventh, Yoshida, who singled in his first two at bats, golfed a 2-and-2 pitch low and inside into the stands at loanDepot Park to score Shohei Otani and Kensuke Kondoh. It was his second straight game with a home run for Japan.

In the top of the eighth, fellow Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo doubled to left-center, scoring Randy Arozarena and putting Mexico ahead 4-3. The Red Sox ties grew deeper when Jarren Duran came in to pinch run for Verdugo. Duran scored on a single by Isaac Paredes.

Mexico took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on Luis Urias’ three-run homer.

